BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.



