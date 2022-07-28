BNP Paribas SA Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion.
BNP Paribas Stock Up 2.9 %
BNP Paribas stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $38.48.
BNP Paribas Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.6552 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
