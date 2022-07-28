BNP Paribas SA Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BNP Paribas in a report released on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BNP Paribas’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.79 billion.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 2.9 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($63.27) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($71.43) to €72.00 ($73.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($69.39) to €71.00 ($72.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($63.57) to €64.30 ($65.61) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.6552 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

