Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.15-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $4.15-4.45 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BAH opened at $94.21 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $10,407,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $6,628,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 280.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

