Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $650,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $94.21 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

