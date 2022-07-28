BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given New €2.50 Price Target at UBS Group

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €2.60 ($2.65) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BPER Banca from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.55.

BPER Banca Price Performance

BPXXY opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

