bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPOSY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.50) to €5.80 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

Shares of BPOSY opened at $6.30 on Thursday. bpost NV/SA has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

bpost NV/SA Announces Dividend

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. bpost NV/SA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.09%.

(Get Rating)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.