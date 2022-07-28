Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 10,000 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $398,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00.

Braze Price Performance

Braze stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.