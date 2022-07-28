Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 70.75 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,404.00. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.68) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,192.77).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

