Bridgetown (BTWN) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bridgetown to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|$89.05 million
|19.13
|Bridgetown Competitors
|$1.45 billion
|-$149.35 million
|27.75
Bridgetown’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bridgetown. Bridgetown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Institutional & Insider Ownership
43.2% of Bridgetown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Bridgetown and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bridgetown
|N/A
|-64.69%
|3.47%
|Bridgetown Competitors
|32.17%
|-20.06%
|3.40%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bridgetown and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bridgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bridgetown Competitors
|109
|584
|918
|18
|2.52
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 79.60%. Given Bridgetown’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgetown has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Bridgetown rivals beat Bridgetown on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
Bridgetown Company Profile
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
