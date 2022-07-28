Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 584,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFAM opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

