Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.