Brokerages Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Target Price at $11.70

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on EONGY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

E.On Stock Up 2.8 %

EONGY stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. E.On has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

E.On Dividend Announcement

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion during the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3799 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

