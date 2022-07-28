Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Sells 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.41. The firm has a market cap of $307.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

