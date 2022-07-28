BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRT. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:BRT opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $414.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,906,471.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth approximately $714,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

