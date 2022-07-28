Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,671.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZLFY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.75) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.48) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $41.45.
Bunzl Cuts Dividend
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.