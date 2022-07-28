Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,671.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZLFY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.75) to GBX 2,800 ($33.73) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.48) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.5104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

