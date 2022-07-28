California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,360,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,408,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in California Resources by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.93. California Resources has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that California Resources will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

