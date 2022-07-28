California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.93. California Resources has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $5,360,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in California Resources by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,175,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

