Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $44.32, but opened at $46.74. Calix shares last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 19,658 shares trading hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Calix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Calix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

