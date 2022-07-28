Calyxt (CLXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Calyxt to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 180.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.