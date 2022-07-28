Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$166.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.72.

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.01. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

