Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $134.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.72.
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
