Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$152.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.72.

CNI stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

