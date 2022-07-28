Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$163.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.72.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.