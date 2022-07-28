Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Lowered to C$235.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDNAF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.33.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.27. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $122.26 and a 12-month high of $161.92.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

