Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,201 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,826. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:COF opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.