Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.67.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Centene by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,063,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.