Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average is $153.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

