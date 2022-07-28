CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($96.94) price target from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($119.39) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

ETR CWC opened at €79.90 ($81.53) on Tuesday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €75.00 ($76.53) and a 52 week high of €132.40 ($135.10). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The firm has a market cap of $574.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.19.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

