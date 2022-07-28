CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $17,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CF opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

