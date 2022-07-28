Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Increased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 5.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

