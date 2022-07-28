Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

