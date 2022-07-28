Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

