Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,750.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,510.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,320.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,428.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.