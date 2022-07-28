Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Lowered to $1,600.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,510.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,320.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,428.79.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.