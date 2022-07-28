Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,400.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,817.00.

CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,320.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

