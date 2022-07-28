CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Director Mark L. Farrell Sells 3,000 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CHS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $27.07 on Thursday. CHS Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
