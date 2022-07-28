Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.79. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.