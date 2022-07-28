CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CI Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CI Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

CI Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

