Comerica Bank Acquires 6,242 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,643,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,643,013.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -169.30 and a beta of 0.33. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.