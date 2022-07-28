Comerica Bank Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.