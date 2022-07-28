Comerica Bank Sells 7,302 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

