Comparing Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Certara has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $443.29 million 7.43 -$37.73 million ($0.95) -66.55 Certara $286.10 million 12.51 -$13.27 million ($0.08) -279.88

This table compares Workiva and Certara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Certara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workiva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -10.43% -67.49% -5.33% Certara -4.02% 3.56% 2.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Workiva and Certara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 1 5 0 2.83 Certara 0 1 5 0 2.83

Workiva currently has a consensus price target of $114.80, suggesting a potential upside of 81.59%. Certara has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 32.50%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Certara.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.