Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 56,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,152,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

