Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CTG stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns
- Can These Two Airline Stocks Overcome Gravity And Fly Higher?
- Shopify Stock Rallies Despite Quarterly Loss
- Two Automation Stocks The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.