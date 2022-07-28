Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 392 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 38,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.6% during the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,273,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Argus lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

