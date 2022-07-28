ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 132,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $993.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 6,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,958.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

