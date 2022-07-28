ConocoPhillips (COP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $3,324,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 145,957 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 232,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 99,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

