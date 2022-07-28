Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,063 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

