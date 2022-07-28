Contrasting Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Unisys alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unisys and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.05 billion 0.43 -$448.50 million ($5.18) -2.54 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 151.65 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Arbe Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Unisys and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Unisys currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.87%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.75%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Unisys.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -17.48% -36.72% 2.57% Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06%

Risk and Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unisys beats Arbe Robotics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.