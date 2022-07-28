CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.70, but opened at $64.00. CoStar Group shares last traded at $66.56, with a volume of 20,579 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $688,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

