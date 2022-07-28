Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Country Garden Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTRYF opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.
Country Garden Company Profile
